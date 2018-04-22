Watch Adrien Broner vs Jessie Vargas Tripleheader event Live on Showtime App

Adrien “The Problem” Broner faces off against former WBO welterweight champion Jessie Vargas in the main event of a fabulous night of boxing from the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The broadcast is a tripleheader featuring Broner vs. Vargas as the main event, with undefeated middleweight power puncher Jermall Charlo taking on Californian Hugo Centeno Jr, and unbeaten Gervonta “Tank” Davis fighting Argentina’s Jesus Cuellar for the vacant WBA super featherweight world title.

Broner has a big fan following on social media and despite his wild behavior outside the ring he is still a dangerous opponent for anyone. He has three losses most recently to Mikey Garcia but has never been knocked out in a fight, what makes him difficult is his shoulder roll style and his sharp counter punching from the shell.

Vargas trained out of the Mayweather boxing club in Las Vegas under the tutelage of Roger Mayweather since he was a young kid, but now he is working with the legendary bodysnatcher Mike McCallum for this fight. Vargas only has two losses to Tim Bradley and Manny Pacquiao both future hall of fame boxers.

Jermall Charlo is a hard hitting puncher from the Houston, Texas area, he has a twin brother Jermell who fights in the 154 pound division and also packs a punch.

Charlo’s opponent is Huge “The Boss” Centeno from Oxnard, California, he is a boxer puncher trained by Wild Card boxing trainer Eric Brown.

Charlo is looking to add another KO to his highlight reel, while Centeno wants to be the first one to hand the Texas native his first defeat.

Gervonta “Tank” Davis is promoted by Floyd Mayweather Jr. and has an outspoken and brash persona just like Adrien Broner his longtime friend. Tank is one of the best boxers in the 130 pound division he has power and speed but most importantly he has the demeanor of a veteran.

Tank’s opponent is former WBA featherweight champion Jesus Cuellar a tough rugged Argentinean fighter who is moving up in weight to capture his second weight division championship tonight.

Showtime Championship Boxing Fight Card

Main Event – 144 pound catchweight – Adrien Broner vs. Jessie Vargas

Middleweight – Jermall Charlo vs. Hugo Centeno

WBA super featherweight championship – Gervonta Davis vs. Jesus Cuellar

Broner vs Vargas is live from the Barclays Center, Brooklyn, New York on Saturday, April 21, at 9PM ET/6PM PT on SHOWTIME and online with the SHOWTIME ANYTIME App.

If you are already a Showtime subscriber you can download the SHOWTIME ANYTIME APP on Apple or Android and watch live streamed boxing events.