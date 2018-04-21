Watch Amir Khan vs Phil Lo Greco Welterweight Live Stream on NowTV

Bolton’s own Amir “King” Khan returns home to England and to the welterweight division when he takes on Canadian boxer Phil Lo Greco at the Echo Arena in Liverpool live streamed online SkySports via NowTV.

After suffering a devastating 6th round knockout going up in weight to challenge then middleweight champion Canelo Alvarez, Khan is back to business and ready to return to make a splash in the welterweight division.

Khan at only 31, feels the two year lay off has done his body good, and clearing up personal distractions that were hindering him before he feels he is a new man ready to show the boxing world he can compete with anyone.

He made a shockwave signing with Kell Brook’s promoter Eddie Hearn a longtime rival promoter to Khan, both would go back and forth on social media take little jabs at each other for years over the Brook fight not happening, but nobody would expect Khan to sign to Hearn unless he was legitimately interested in the Brook bout.

With his trainer Virgil Hunter recovering from a sudden illness, Khan hired west coast trainer Joe Goossen for the remainder of his camp. Goossen is best known for training the late Diego Corrales and the legendary corner work he did for the Diego Corrales vs. Jose Luis Castillo fight where he told his charge who was knocked down several times to get inside on him and go for the KO and he did winning by TKO in a dramatic comeback.

His opponent tonight is a live underdog, Phil Lo Greco an Italian-Canadian boxer who got under Khan’s skin at the fight announcement press conference when he mentioned the wife of Khan, it ticked Khan off so much he threw a glass of water in his face.

Lo Greco, 31, present a pressure fighting style, he is not special in terms of speed or power but he has determination. When he stepped up in competition he lost, but under his new trainer Fernando Vargas he believes he will be more ferocious heading into tonight’s fight.

Watch Amir Khan vs. Phil Lo Greco online at www.nowtv.com on April 21, 2018.