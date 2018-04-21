Watch Carl Frampton vs Nonito Donaire Fight Live Online

Irish boxer Carl Frampton is in for a tough night when he takes on “Filipino Flash” Nonito Donaire in a featherweight bout televised and live streamed on BoxNation at the SSE Arena in Belfast.

Frampton (24-1, 14 KOs) held IBF and WBA world super-bantamweight titles and the WBA Featherweight world title, his only loss came to Leo Santa Cruz the man he upset in the United States to win the WBA belt at featherweight, he lost the rematch by decision.

Although he has only one defeat, Frampton feels a win over Nonito Donaire is a must in order for him to regain momentum in the featherweight division.

This will be a tough bout for the Irish fighter also known as “The Jackal”, Nonito is a very powerful puncher who can end a fight with his powerful left hook.

Donaire (38-4, 24 KOs) is 35 years of age and a veteran in the fight game, he is a multiple division world champion owning belts at flyweight, bantamweight, super-bantamweight and featherweight.

For Donaire this fight will decide if he can still hang at the highest level in boxing. A once promising superstar in the lower weight classes and widely considered the second best Filipino boxer after Manny Pacquiao, he lost his status in the pound for pound level after suffering a defeat to Guillermo Rigondeaux in 2013.

This could be a great comeback story for Donaire if he beats Frampton in his hometown and it will move him one more step closer to another world title shot at featherweight.

Fight fans can expect a highly technical bout that could evolve into an all out slugfest with both warriors fighting to prove their worth in front of an Arena full of passionate fight fans.

The winner of tonight’s main event could face the winner of Lee Selby vs. Josh Warrington or get a crack at featherweight kingpin Leo Santa Cruz in the near future.

The BoxNation broadcast starts at 7:30 pm on April 21, 2018 live from the SSE Arena, in Belfast, Northern Ireland.

The Carl Frampton vs. Nonito Donaire fight can be watched live online at watch.boxnation.com