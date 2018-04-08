Watch Lara vs Hurd and Truax vs DeGale 2 Live on Showtime

The longest reigning light middleweight World champion Erislandy Lara (25-2-2, 14 KOs) holds the WBA belt and will try and unify against undefeated IBF champion Jarrett Hurd (21-0, 15 KOs) on April 7, also on the Showtime broadcast is the rematch between IBF super middleweight champion Caleb Truax and former title holder James DeGale, the event takes place at the Hard Rock Hotel & Casino in Las Vegas.

Lara is a decorated Cuban amateur boxer who won the WBA 154 pound title against Ishe Smith back in 2014, he hasn’t lost yet and looks to continue his winning streak against the tough young American challenger Hurd.

Hurd won the vacant IBF title against Tony Harrison and defended it against Austin Trout, he is only 27 years old but believes his youth will be the advantage over the older experienced Cuban champion.

This match is a unification between a hungry young champion and the old grizzled lion.

The co-main event is the rematch between new super middleweight champion Caleb Truax of Minnesota, USA and British former Olympic Gold Medalist and title holder James DeGale.

Truax pulled off the upset by going over to DeGale’s backyard in England and winning a huge decision.

DeGale claims he was still recovering from shoulder surgery and wasn’t able to really train at full because his conditioning was off in the fight. The American challenger beg to differ and used his relentless pressure to smother the former champion all night long.

This second meeting will settle the score if Truax got DeGale on an off night or he won it legitimately like he claims by repeating with another victory.

Erislandry Lara vs. Jarrett Hurd and Caleb Truax vs. James DeGale live on Saturday, April 7 at 10PM ET/7PM PT on Showtime.