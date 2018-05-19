Lee Selby vs Josh Warrington – Full Fight Video

Showtime championship boxing will live stream the Lee Selby vs. Josh Warrington fight on YouTube and in its entirety as part of Saturday’s stacked day of boxing for the network.

Selby (26-1, 9 KOs) owns the IBF featherweight championship belt he won it in 2015 against Russian Evgeny Gradovich, he will put his belt up for the fifth title defense against tough undefeated Josh Warrington.

This championship bout has the makings of an all out war with two British fighters fighting in front of passionate crowd of UK fight fans.

The main event takes place at Elland Road Football Ground in Leeds, England the hometown of Warrington.

Warrington (26-0, 6 KOs) is the hometown favorite from Leeds, he is stepping up to fight for his first world championship having owned the British and commonwealth titles, he wants to become the IBF champion by beating Selby and is inspired by the Leeds fans.

This will be part of Showtime’s Saturday triple fight boxing event from three different locations. Later on in the evening fight fans can watch the Badou Jack vs. Adonis Stevenson WBC light-heavyweight championship fight that takes place in Canada and the Gary Russell Jr. and Joseph Diaz bout live from Maryland.



Full Live Stream of Selby vs. Warrington by Showtime