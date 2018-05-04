Live Stream Video: Golovkin vs Martirosyan, Cecilia Braekhus vs Kali Reis Weigh In

The official weigh-in for the Gennady Golovkin vs. Vanes Martirosyan middleweight championship and the women’s welterweight championship Cecilia Braekhus vs. Kali Reis will air live on HBO’s official YouTube video live stream beginning at 4PM ET/1PM PT. The video stream can be watched below for the live results.

Golovkin was originally supposed to face Mexican star Canelo Alvarez in a rematch for Cinco de Mayo, May 5th, but the fight fell through when Canelo pulled out of the fight over two positive in camp drug tests, the Nevada state athletic commission handed out a six month suspension to Canelo since he was a first time offender instead of a year ban.

Vanes Martirosyan the former US Olympian and career 154-pounder, had the courage to step up as a late replacement to fight the feared power puncher GGG for the middleweight championship.

The GGG vs. Vanes event will be televised on regular HBO and still take place on May 5, but was moved to the StubHub Center in Carson, California.

Most people are overlooking Martirosyan but his promoter Don King believes it is destiny that his fighter will dethrone Golovkin handing him his first defeat.

Also the US debut of undefeated women’s boxing champion Cecilia Braekhus will open the TV broadcast she will take on Kali Reis the two must weigh in today and make the welterweight limit.

Braekhus is the undisputed women’s welterweight champion, she holds the WBC, WBA, WBO and IBF belts, and is widely considered the best female fight pound for pound of the last several years.

