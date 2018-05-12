Vasyl Lomachenko vs Jorge Linares, Michael Conlan vs Ibon Larrinaga Live Online Stream Info

Vasyl Lomachenko will take on WBA Lightweight Champion Jorge Linares at the famous Madison Square Garden in New York, undefeated Irish prospect Michael Conlan will also be part of the BoxNation live stream broadcast on May 12.

Ukrainian two-time Olympic gold medalist Vasyl Lomachenko is also a two-division world champion and arguably the best pound-for-pound boxer in the world, will try to capture another world title in a third weight class when he moves up to lightweight.

Jorge Linares is the man to beat in the lightweight division. The bigger and taller Venezuelan boxer, owns the WBA belt and will be the toughest test of Lomachenko’s boxing career. Linares brings more experienced, a height and reach advantage and will also pack a more powerful punch than the smaller challenger.

Lomachenko will need to use his speed, and in and out movement to avoid any of the power punches. This will be another risky step up in weight to see if Lomachenko has what it takes to compete in the 135 pound division or if Linares will send him back down to super-featherweight.

We will see if Linares who is on a 13-fight win streak and hasn’t lost since 2012 can continue his dominant run in the division or if Lomachenko can end it and claim another world title in the process.

Irish Olympian Michael Conlan is quickly becoming a fan favorite in New York and he continues his rise in the featherweight division when he takes on tough Spanish boxer Ibon Larrinaga.

This will be Conlan’s 4th fight in New York, he wants to dispose of Larrinaga as quickly as possible with no damage done so he could fight on June 30th against Adeilson Dos Santos in front of a hometown crowd in Belfast.

Top Rank and BoxNation are collaborating to air Lomachenko vs. Linares live in the UK and online through the live streaming service watch.boxnation.com, the event will start at midnight on May 13.