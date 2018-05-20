Watch Adonis Stevenson vs Badou Jack, Russell vs Diaz Live Stream on Showtime App

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING will live stream and televise a split-site broadcast event on May 19 with Adonis Stevenson vs. Badou Jack from the Air Canada Centre in Toronto, and Gary Russell Jr. vs. Joseph Diaz from the MGM National Harbor in Maryland.

The WBC light heavyweight world champion Adonis Stevenson will defend his belt against Floyd Mayweather fighter Badou Jack a former two division world champion.

Stevenson (29-1, 24 KOs) is one of the hardest punchers in the 175 pound division, he won the WBC title in 2013 when he knocked out Chad Dawson and defended the belt 8 times. Tonight at the age of 40 he will be the elder-statesmen going against a 34-year-old challenger.

Jack (22-1-2, 13 KOs) is 34 years old and comes from the Mayweather boxing club in Las Vegas, he is originally from Sweden but moved to the United States to further his boxing career under the guidance of boxing great Floyd Mayweather Jr.

Originally set to fight Dmitry Bivol to defend his WBA light heavyweight title, Jack decided to vacate the belt and went on to challenge Stevenson instead.

This will be a very good even match up on paper both fighters are well-tested. Will Adonis show his age in this fight, at 40 he is no spring chicken and age could catch up to him over night. Adonis has the power advantage in the fight and as a southpaw he could make things difficult for the orthodox challenger. Jack has the advantage in youth and will need to rely on his boxing ability and height to avoid the power of the champion.

The first fight of the evenings telecast is a battle of the southpaws. Gary Russell Jr. (28-1, 17 KOs) going up against unbeaten challenger Joseph Diaz (26-0, 14 KOs) for the WBC featherweight world championship.

Russell is known for having some of the fastest hands in boxing, he only has one defeat and that was against Vasyl Lomachenko for the WBO featherweight title. He was able to bounce back after his failed title bid, and won the WBC belt in vicious fashion knocking out the experienced veteran Johnny Gonzalez for his belt. Since winning the title he has defended it twice both wins by stoppage.

Diaz is a talented undefeated boxer from California, he is promoted by Oscar De La Hoya and promises to upset the champion in his first world title shot. This will be a huge step up in competition for Diaz and win or lose this will be a good learning experience for him.

SHOWTIME CHAMPIONSHIP BOXING BROADCAST

Adonis Stevenson (Champ) vs. Badou Jack – WBC light heavyweight championship

Gary Russell Jr. (Champ) vs. Joseph Diaz – WBC featherweight championship

Live on Saturday, May 19 at 10:05PM ET/PT on Showtime and online live stream on the Showtime APP available for download on Apple or Android.