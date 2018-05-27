Watch David Lemieux vs Karim Achour Live Boxing on TVA Sports

The Pride of Montreal, David Lemieux returns against French-Algerian boxer Karim Achour at the Centre Videotron in Quebec City, Quebec, Canada on May 26, 2018. The fight will be televised live on TVA and on PolSat Sport in Poland.

The former IBF middleweight champion Lemieux (38-4, 33 KOs) failed to make weight for the 160 pound limit and came in two pounds over, this would likely be his final fight at the weight class, he will move up to 168 pounds because his body can no longer handle the weight cut.

His opponent Karim Achour (26-4-3, 4 KOs), decided to continue on with the fight even though Lemieux failed to make the division limit. This will be a hard fight for Achour he will need to box the perfect fight to beat the hard-hitting Lemieux in his backyard

It is a stylistic clash, with Knockout artist Lemieux going against a boxer who only has 4 knockouts in his 33 bout boxing career. Lemieux wants to be the first person to stop Achour who has never been knocked out in his boxing career, and Achour will need a miracle to pull off an upset tonight since he lacks the punching power to win by stoppage.

After tonight Camille Estephan the manager of Lemieux and promoter of the fight card, said his fighter will move up to super-middleweight where it will be healthier on his body and not tax his energy which he believes caused him to tire.

In his last outing against WBO champion Billy Joe Saunders, Lemieux barely threw any punches in the fight and looked like a defeated man before the fight started, he got outclassed and relied too much on try to land one hard punch against the slick undefeated southpaw Gypsy. He needs to make a statement tonight to show he still has the power and ability to compete at the elite level.

The May 26 Lemieux vs. Achour boxing event is promoted by Camille Estephan of Eye of The Tiger Management and will be broadcast live by TVA Sports.