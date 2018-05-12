Watch Linares vs Lomachenko Live Results on ESPN’s APP and Online

The two best boxers under welterweight Vasiliy Lomachenko and Jorge Linares will square off in the ring on May 12 when they fight on an ESPN televised bout that will be also live streamed on the ESPN APP for Apple or Android devices.

This is a battle of the lightweight titans, when Lomachenko tries to grab another world title when he jumps up to the 135-pound division to take on the lightweight king and current WBA champion Jorge Linares in a main event that is sure to bring the fireworks.

Venezuelan boxer Linares (44-3, 27 KOs) is on a 13 fight win streak, he had one of the best comeback stories in boxing after suffering several stoppage losses he began a resurgence in 2012 and won the WBA lightweight championship in the process.

His keys to victory are his speed, power and experience, he doesn’t have the defensive skills of Lomachenko but he uses his timing and heart to bring the fight to his opponents. His size advantage will also help him on fight night.

Lomachenko (10-1, 8 KOs) also known as the “Matrix” and “No Mas Chenko” is one of the most dynamic fighters in the world today. He combines speed, elusive skills and high punch output making him the complete package.

Winning two gold medals in the Olympics for his native Ukraine, he also went on and won two weight division championships in boxing from 126 to 130 pounds, now he wants to claim a third weight class belt and he is going up against his most dangerous opponent.

Linares is a very game champion, he wants to shine in front of the biggest stage of his career on an ESPN nationwide broadcast headlining at Madison Square Garden in New York, against the pound for pound best boxer in the world Vasiliy Lomachenko.

The Jorge Linares vs. Vasiliy Lomachenko WBA lightweight championship bout will be televised live at 8:00 PM ET/PT on ESPN and ESPN Deportes and stream live streamed online on the ESPN App at 6:30 PM ET/PT.

The Championship boxing event promoted by Top Rank, Golden Boy Promotions, Teiken Promotions, and Madison Square Garden will host the fight with ESPN broadcasting the event on TV and on the Internet.