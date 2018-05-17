Watch Romero Duno vs Gilberto Gonzalez Live Stream on ESPN3

Golden Boy Boxing heads back to Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, California on May 17 to host a Philippines vs. Mexico double-header, Romero Duno vs. Gilberto Gonzalez, and Oscar Duarte vs. Rey Perez, live streamed on ESPN3.

Romero “Ruthless” Duno (16-1, 14 KOs) comes from the land of Manny Pacquiao, General Santos City, Philippines and he is a young 22-year-old knockout artist trying to carve his own path to stardom like his fellow countryman.

Duno first got noticed when he Knocked out undefeated prospect Christian Gonzalez in an upset at the Belasco Theater in Los Angeles.

Tonight Duno will face off in the main event of the evening against Mexico’s Gilberto “Flaco” Gonzalez (27-4, 22 KOs), their fight is scheduled for 10 rounds in the lightweight division.

Oscar De La Hoya has high hopes for the Filipino boxer, putting him in against tougher competition and seeing how well he adapts to different styles and learn in the process leading up to a title shot in the future.

The co-main event features and undefeated Oscar Duarte (13-0-1, 9 KOs) of Mexico, going up against Filipino journeyman Rey Perez (22-9, 6 KOs) in another 10 round lightweight bout.

Like Duno, Duarte is only 22 years old, he is also a young prospect that Golden Boy is trying to build up on smaller shows. He will have to be the rugged Filipino Perez to continue his growth in the division.

Duno vs. Gonzalez is presented by Oscar De La Hoya’s Golden Boy Promotions. The sponsors for the event are Tecate, “THE OFFICIAL BEER OF BOXING” and Hennessy, “Never Stop, Never Settle.”

It will happen on Thursday, May 17, 2018 at the Fantasy Springs Resort Casino in Indio, CA. The fights will be aired on TV by ESPN2 at 10:00 PM ET/7:00 PM PT, and live streamed on ESPN3 starting at 8:30 PM ET/5:30 PM PT. The Spanish language rebroadcast will air on ESPN Deportes on Friday, May 18 at 9:00 PM ET/ 6:00 PM PT.