Watch The Golovkin vs Martirosyan Middleweight Championship Live Online

The undefeated Kazakh middleweight world champion Gennady Golovkin vows to entertain fans on Cinco de Mayo with a true Mexican-Style performance in front of a packed Stub Hub arena against challenger Vanes Martirosyan. The bout will be televised and live streamed online in the UK and Ireland on BoxNation.

Very few fighters have captured the imagination in the boxing world as a feared fighter, Gennady “GGG” Golovkin is one of those few boxers that strike fear into his opponents hearts.

Undefeated with a record of (37-0-1, 33 KOs) GGG is no stranger to the big stage, he is hungry to get back into the ring and make a 20th defense of his middleweight title, tying the great Bernard Hopkins.

One of the most devastating punchers in the division, he disposed of all of his opponents in dominant fashion, with a high knockout percentage, he puts guys on the backfoot trying to avoid his suffocating pressure.

In his last fight he fought to a Draw against Canelo Alvarez, the two were scheduled to fight on May 5th, but due to testing positive for the banned substance clenbuterol, Canelo was forced to step down. In came Vanes Martirosyan to challenge GGG on late notice.

Late replacement fights are very dangerous because neither opponent is really ready to fight their opponent’s style, they spend the majority of training camp focusing on a gameplan for another opponent but then the opponent either pulls out due to injury or a positive drug test.

Vanes can pull off the upset if Golovkin is not familiar with his style, it would take the perfect gameplan and boxing IQ to dethrone fighter of Golovkin’s caliber.

Martirosyan (36-3-1, 21 KOs) has trained in the southern California boxing scene all his life, before being guided by the legend Freddie Roach and training out of Wild Card Boxing club, he is now with Glendale based trainer Edmond Tarverdyan, who is well-known for training former UFC women’s champion Ronda Rousey.

Tonight fight fans can see if Golovkin can make a record 20th title defense or see if the huge underdog Vanes can pull off the upset and be the first to beat GGG.

