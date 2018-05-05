Watch Tony Bellew vs David Haye 2 Live Stream on your PC and Mobile

Tony Bellew will rematch David Haye at the The O2 Arena, London, England live streamed on Sky Sports on Saturday, May 5th. The two boxing stars will settle the score in a fight that will truly be an all British affair.

When the pair first fought in March of 2017, the fight was won by Bellew with a TKO of Haye in the 11th round. It was a tough fight for Haye, he injured his ankle in the mid rounds, making it harder for him to sit on his shots and get proper footing. He later revealed after the fight that his hand was broken as well.

Bellew was ahead on all three judges scorecards 96–93. It was clear during the fight Haye was injured but he was fighting on will and determination. After the fight Haye refused to blame his injuries and gave Bellew full credit for the win but also wanted time to recover so he could have an immediate rematch for a shot at redemption. Bellew granted Hayes wish and now the two will square off tonight at the O2 Arena.

At the weigh in yesterday, the fighters came in shape, Bellew weighed in at a slim 210 pounds, while Haye came in a muscular 220 pounds.

Tonight’s boxing event is promoted by Hayemaker Promotions – David Haye, Matchroom Boxing – Eddie Hearn, the place is sold out and filled with passion fans, for those eager fans who couldn’t get a ticket to watch it live they can watch it at various options online or on TV.

Sky TV customers and non customers can watch the heavyweight rematch between Tony Bellew and David Haye live on May 5, through Sky Sports Box Office live stream on your PC/Desktop/Mac or on the Sky Sports Box Office App for Apple or Android mobile/tablet, for more info skysports.com/boxofficelive.