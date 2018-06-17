Errol Spence Jr knocks out Carlos Ocampo with body shot in round one

In front of a packed Dallas, Texas crowd, the hometown boy, Errol Spence Jr. successfully defending his IBF welterweight world tile by stopping mandatory challenger Carlos Ocampo in the first round with a vicious body shot.

The bout started with both fighters trying to use feints and time each other. The Mexican native Ocampo in his US debut came out trying to match Spence with body shots, he showed guts but in the end he couldn’t handle the power for Spence.

Toward the end of the round, Ocampo got caught to the body and sent him dropping to his knees in pain, referee Laurence Cole counted him out. This is the third defense of Spence’s IBF title, his record improves to 25-0.

The night of boxing was filled with many of the Dallas Cowboys football players including quarterback Dak Prescott, and the owner Jerry Jones who hosted the event at Ford Center at The Star the training facility for the NFL Cowboys.

After the fight Spence in his humble nature thanked Jerry Jones for promoting him in the Dallas area and allowing him to fight in his facility and congratulated Jim Gray for being inducted into the boxing hall of fame.

Spence has a lot of opponents to choose from at 147 pounds, including Terence Crawford the newly crowned WBO champion, WBA champion Keith Thurman, Danny Garcia, Shawn Porter, and the winner of Manny Pacquiao vs Lucas Matthysse.