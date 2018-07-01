Gilberto Ramirez vs Roamer Alexis Angulo, Saucedo vs Zappavigna LIVE on ESPN

Undefeated world champion Gilberto “Zurdo” Ramirez will make the fourth defense of his WBO super middleweight title against unbeaten challenger Roamer Alexis Angulo of Colombia and local fighter Alex “El Cholo” Saucedo will take on Lenny Zappavigna on Top Rank’s ESPN boxing June 30, 2018 at the Chesapeake Energy Arena in Oklahoma City, home of the NBA’s Thunder.

Gilberto Ramirez (37-0, 25 KOs) is the WBO 168 pound world champion, he is one of Mexico’s best boxers and rising stars right underneath Canelo Alvarez. He won the title in 2016 against former world champion Arthur Abraham and successfully defend it three times, this will be his fourth title defense.

The challenger to the WBO title is undefeated Roamer Alexis Angulo (23-0 20 KOs) a hard-hitting slugger from Colombia stepping up big time to fight for a world title for the first time at the age of 34.

Team Ramirez said they are not overlooking the little known Colombian contender, and will give their all in the fight. This is a huge opportunity for Angulo to make a name for himself and achieve a dream of being a World Champion.

The Co-feature showcases hometown boy Alex Saucedo (27-0, 17 KOs) in a light welterweight 10 round bout versus veteran Australian boxer Lenny Zappavigna (37-3, 27 KOs).

Saucedo was born in Meoqui, Mexico, his family moved to Oklahoma City when he was just 7 years old and he has lived there ever since. In 2011 Saucedo a young professional got the opportunity of a lifetime and was picked to be one of Manny Pacquiao’s sparring partners. The experience helped build his confidence as a professional being able to share the ring with a prime Pacquiao was invaluable.

Zappavigna is a 12 year veteran, and at 30 he is still determined to win a world title for the first time, he believes a win over Saucedo will show he has what it takes to make another title run. He lost his first attempt at a belt when he lost a Unanimous Decision to IBF lightweight champion Miguel Vazquez in 2011.

Top Rank Boxing’s double-header Gilberto Ramirez vs. Roamer Alexis Angulo and Alex Saucedo vs. Lenny Zappavigna televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 9 p.m. ET/PT and live streamed espn.com/watch.