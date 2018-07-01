Is Manny Pacquiao fighting Lucas Matthysse because he needs the money?

In boxing it is difficult for fading fighters to move on with their career and retire, Manny Pacquiao is no exception, it seems he is fighting not for honor or legacy but to make up for millions he lost from overspending and taxes.

So many stories and rumors float around that Manny Pacquiao owes millions in taxes, he also spent millions on his political campaign in the Philippines and spends lavishly on his friends and family.

People who give money away like it grows on trees do not deserve sympathy if they wind up broke. As a grown up you should know better, and buying random people homes or spending thousands on a weight loss challenge are things that will make you grow broke quickly.

I never understood why poor people who get rich all of a sudden spend money foolishly, you would think when you had nothing and had to steal and sell donuts on the sidewalk just to put food on the table you would be more likely to hold onto your money and not spend it like its nothing.

I believe the reason for Pacquiao buying people gifts, and giving away money is done to stroke his ego, he has narcissistic tendencies and enjoys the praises heaped upon him. He also fancies himself a Preacher, he likes telling people about the Gospel as if he is the holiest man on earth.

A true Christian doesn’t need to be an Evangelical boasting and bragging about his faith to others, and giving tithes to Pastors and showing off his charity for praise, all he has to do is live honorably and show humility and respect to others without doing it for image.

Manny Pacquiao also fired Freddie Roach, well he fired him without calling him man to man to tell him the news. Instead of calling him he had to hear about being fired from the Philippine news, how sad of it for Pacquiao this supposed humble hero to kick his ailing and loyal trainer Freddie Roach to the curb like a nobody.

Who cares if Roach said something you didn’t like to hear, if you are that sensitive that means you showed your true colors and all this peaceful stuff you are preaching is just a mask. At least give the man a call if he said for you to pick boxing over Preaching and Politics, listen to the man, he speaks the truth, you could have just focused on Politics and Preaching when you retire, but boxing is a young mans game and you started to lose and look bad when you got involved with Preaching and Politics.

Boxing is what put Pacquiao on the map and it is what got him out of poverty but he is so egotistical that he felt he could do it all, and he paid for it when Juan Manuel Marquez knocked him out cold, and lost the few fans he had left with his embarrassing performance against Floyd Mayweather Jr. He said all the right things leading up to the Mayweather fight and laughed all the way to the bank. He looked silly in the fight and to cope he started making an injured shoulder excuse for why he lost.

Now Manny Pacquiao is fighting Lucas Matthysse in Malaysia without his long time promoter Bob Arum or his long time trainer Freddie Roach. Instead, he will pay his Filipino crew consisting of an overweight Buboy pesos because Manny knows he has to penny pinch now to make up for the money he lost.

This is a cherry pick for Manny, he feels Lucas is washed up and will just go forward throwing wild haymakers. The big problem here is Matthysse is a younger 35 and Manny is a shade under 40 years old, and has more mileage.

Lucas hits harder than anyone Manny has ever fought and he is also hungry to make a name for himself, while Manny as usual is overconfident thinking he has this fight in the bag. He clearly isn’t fighting for legacy because if he were he would have challenged a legit champion like the real WBA belt holder Keith Thurman or IBF champion Errol Spence both are young, undefeated in their prime and a win against either would be huge for Pacquiao’s legacy. The truth is Manny knows he cannot beat those guys, he even ducked Terence Crawford when Arum offered him up and said he would rather fight Vasyl Lomachenko at 135 pounds instead.

The Matthysse fight was only made because some wealthy Malaysian investors dished up the money and Manny cut out Arum and Roach to keep the majority of the pie for himself. Pacquiao don’t blame Arum because Arum paid him what he was worth and it is Manny’s fault for overspending and not finding the right financial team to help him ration or keep track of his spending.

Let us face it the only reason Pacquiao is fighting in July on ESPN is for money, he needs money and will continue to fight, but the sadder part is he will continue to give it away, and he could become another tragedy of a famous fighter making millions and winding up broke and on the streets.

The ones who will suffer the most are his wife and family, if he spends everything on his political campaign and giving it away to Pastors, to poor people, to his friends and others, and continues to fight over 40 years old he could end up getting more brain trauma and no longer be able bodied.

Many boxers suffered from fighting well past their prime, and it seems Manny Pacquiao is headed that way. Let us just hope he has someone who truly loves and cares about him if he no longer has money to give, because they say you know who your true friends are when you are broke.