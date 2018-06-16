Josh Kelly vs Kris George and Ritson vs Hyland Live on Sky Sports

Rising star “Pretty Boy” Josh Kelly challenges Kris George for the welterweight commonwealth title, and Lewis Ritson puts his British lightweight title on the line against Paul Hyland Jr. live on Sky Sports on June 16, 2018 from the Metro Radio Arena in Newcastle.

The 24-year-old Josh Kelly of Sunderland, England is undefeated with 6 wins and 0 losses in his professional boxing career, and he is coming off of an impressive decision win against grizzled veteran Carlos Molina.

Kelly has the style to be a world beater with a combination of slick boxing skill and offensive accuracy. He represented Great Britain at the 2016 Olympic games in Rio, but wasn’t able to place for a medal, he quickly decided to turn pro after and trains under Adam Booth.

His opponent Kris George is 14-1, 8 KOs, fights out of Australia and now holds the Commonwealth (British Empire) welterweight title. This will be the very first bout for the Australian outside of his native country and he is a heavy underdog going into the bout fighting on opposing soil.

The co-headliner of the event is Lewis Ritson vs. Paul Hyland Jr. for the BBBofC British Lightweight Title.

The British champion Ritson is currently undefeated with a record of 15 wins, 0 losses and 9 by way of knockout, he is 24 and comes from Newcastle.

Hyland Jr. (18-0, 7 KOs) is 27 and comes from Belfast, Northern Ireland, he believes a win over Ritson will be a step toward his goal of winning a world title.

Ritson and Hyland are evenly matched and this is a battle of undefeated boxers, only one can leave the ring undefeated unless it ends in a draw.

Official Fight Card

Lightweight- Lewis Ritson vs Paul Hyland

Welterweight – Josh Kelly vs Kris George

Super bantamweight – Gavin McDonnell vs Stuart Hall

Cruiserweight – Arfan Iqbal vs Simon Vallily

Super flyweight – Charlie Edwards vs Anthony Nelson

Super lightweight – Ricky Burns vs Ivan Njegac

Josh Kelly vs Kris George and Ritson vs Hyland is promoted by Eddie Hearn and Matchroom boxing, and televised and broadcast live in the UK by Sky Sports.