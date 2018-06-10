Live Stream of Leo Santa Cruz vs Abner Mares 2, Charlo vs Trout on Showtime App

The Staples Center in Downtown Los Angeles is the place to be if you want to watch all the boxing action when Leo Santa Cruz and Abner Mares rematch for the WBA featherweight world championship and Jermell Charlo defends his WBC junior middleweight world title against Austin Trout. Showtime Championship Boxing will broadcast the event on TV and live stream the event on their SHOWTIME APP.

Leo Santa Cruz (34-1-1, 19 KOs) and Abner Mares (31-2-1, 15 KOs) first met in 2015 at the Staples Center and fought for the vacant WBA featherweight world title. The fight was back and forth action between the two Southern California locals. In the end Santa Cruz was able to win the fight and Mares was longing for a rematch.

Mares feels he will win the rematch because he is one hundred percent focused with trainer Robert Garcia and ready to get payback on Santa Cruz.

For Santa Cruz this is a special fight he draws extra motivation from his ailing father who was diagnosed with cancer and battles the disease daily, he believes his father’s strength during his illness made him realize fighting in the ring is nothing compared to that and he will give his all in every fight because his father is his example of strength.

Jermell Charlo’s twin brother Jermall fought Austin Trout in 2016 and beat him by unanimous decision, now it’s his turn and he wants to outdo his brother by finishing Trout in dramatic fashion.

Austin Trout is going into this fight as a way to avenge his loss to Jermall by beating his twin for his WBC light middleweight belt.

Charlo has knocked out his last 4 opponents and Trout would be smart not to stand and trade with the hard hitting Texan. Should Trout win this would be a great resurgence in his boxing career, he previously held the WBA regular title at 154 pounds before losing it to Canelo Alvarez, his biggest win to date is against Miguel Cotto back in 2012.

Featherweight World Championship Santa Cruz vs. Mares II, and Jermell Charlo vs. Austin Trout Live on June 9, 2018 at 10:00 PM ET/PT on Showtime and live streamed online with the Showtime App.