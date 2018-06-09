Tyson Fury vs Sefer Seferi Free Live YouTube Video Stream

Boxing fans can watch the return of former heavyweight world champion Tyson Fury as he takes on Sefer Seferi on June 9 from the Manchester Arena in England on Showtime’s international live stream YouTube feed (Video below). The great thing is the stream is free to view online.

The undefeated Fury made a name for himself when he out-boxed the reigning heavyweight champion Wladimir Klitschko in 2015 capturing the IBF, WBA, WBO world titles in the process handing Klitschko his first loss since 2004.

After winning the heavyweight championship Fury had personal troubles, suffering from depression and drug usage, he failed a drug test and was suspended from the sport and went into rehab for drug addiction. He had a semi retirement and ballooned to well over 300 pounds, he has since rekindled his love for boxing and got into fighting shape after an over two year layoff from the ring.

His opponent tonight is 39-year-old Sefer Seferi a much smaller boxer from Albania who packs a devastating punch. He is a former cruiserweight who has only one professional defeat when he moved up to heavyweight and loss to Manuel Charr, and has never been knocked out. At six foot and 210 pounds he will be at a significant size disadvantage against the 6 foot 9 and over 270 pound Fury.

The Fury vs Seferi bout is scheduled for 10-rounds of boxing and begins at 1:30 PM PT stateside. A big win tonight would send a statement to the heavyweight division that the “Gypsy King” still has what it takes, and will be on his path to once again claim the world heavyweight titles against the likes of Deontay Wilder and Anthony Joshua.

Frank Warren is the lead promoter of tonight’s event and Showtime is the US network broadcasting the event live on YouTube.

Fury vs. Seferi YouTube Full Fight Video

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Showtime boxing international fight stream