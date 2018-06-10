Tyson Fury’s antics would get him destroyed by Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua

I just got done watching the return of Tyson Fury against a much smaller guy coming up in weight that I never heard of before named Sefer Seferi, and all I can say is what was that?

Fury looked like a gangly comedian in there. Was I watching some National Lampoons spoof or episode of Saturday Night Live?

The fight was horrible even before it ended in the fourth round the antics leading up to the bout had me scratching my head. They were awfully friendly before hand looking more like a couple than two combatants ready to enter battle.

During the prefight presser Tyson would hold Sefer and look into his eyes as if it was homecoming night, at the weigh-in he lifted Sefer like he was carrying his bride on her wedding day.

Inside the ring during the referee instructions and ceremonial touching of the gloves Tyson Fury kissed Sefer on the lips and both smiled.

The fight was a sham. It was an absolutely joke and Fury was out of shape and looked like a father trying to box his young son. He is done wrap it up, if he fights either Deontay Wilder or Anthony Joshua that way he could get absolutely destroyed.

Fury has no power, he doesn’t take the fight serious, and he does more clowning than actual fighting in the ring.

I don’t understand how he was able to get such a large fan following, and his win over Wladimir Klitschko was a fluke he caught Wlad at the right time.

The Fury vs. Seferi fight looked like it was more of a WWE event staged and agreed upon. The man Seferi was never hurt in the fight and decides not to come out for the 4th round, talk about a gimme fight.

This is a black eye on the sport. Please stop with these antics, if he wants to be a funny man go and do a comedy show or some stand up. I don’t like that lovey-dovey crap, I want to watch two serious professional fighters who want to come in there to actually fight not tap dance and spar.

I won’t be shocked if Fury ends up going on one of his tangents acting foolish again, and retiring, just to avoid either Wilder or Joshua. If he does fight one of those undefeated power punching world champions and tried to lay a kiss on their lips they will not show him any mercy and will go for his chin and spare tire midsection.

I know for a fact Deontay Wilder doesn’t play those type of games, if Fury laid wet kiss on his lips he would wind up knocked out before that bell even rings. You don’t violate any persons space like that, man or woman, if he did that to a woman that would be sexual assault.

I know a lot of people hated Floyd Mayweather but one thing you can assure about Mayweather is when it comes to boxing he is all business, this guy Fury is just a clown, how dare some of his fans even compare him to Muhammad Ali.

I tried to give him a chance but I lost interest. He has made a mockery of the sweet science.