Watch Errol Spence Jr vs Carlos Ocampo on Showtime Live Streaming App

IBF welterweight champion Errol “The Truth” Spence Jr will put his beloved title on the line when he faces off against mandatory challenger Carlos Ocampo in front of a sell out hometown crowd in Dallas, Texas on June 6 at the Ford Center and live streamed on the SHOWTIME APP.

Tonight’s boxing card will be a triple header capped off with the Spence Jr. vs Ocampo main event. The two other bouts kicking off the broadcast are Javier Fortuna vs. Adrian Granados and Danny Roman vs. Moises “El Chucky” Flores.

Spence (23-0, 20 KOs) is and undefeated southpaw with a strong hometown fanbase in Texas. He is known around the boxing world for his power and his aggressive boxing ability. Many boxing fans rank him as the best in the 147 pound division alongside fellow undefeated champions Keith Thurman and Terence Crawford.

Spence likes to chant “Man Down” right before he knocks out his opponents and delivers fan friendly fights every time he steps into the ring. His biggest bout was when he flew over to England and won the IBF welterweight championship against British boxer Kell Brook. Tonight he will try and make his third title defense against his mandatory.

Carlos Ocampo comes from Mexico and is also undefeated with a record of 22 wins and 13 by way of KO, this will be his US debut since all of his pro fighters have been in Mexico. Going into the fight he is expected to lose but if he pulls off the win it will go down as one of the most shocking upsets in boxing.

The Official Showtime Fight Card

IBF Welterweight Championship Main Event – Errol Spence Jr (Champ) vs Carlos Ocampo

WBA Super Bantamweight Title – Danny Roman (Champ) vs. Moises Flores

Super Lightweight bout – Javier Fortuna vs. Adrian Granados

Errol Spence Jr. vs Carlos Ocampo Live on Saturday, June 16, 2018 at 9PM PT/6pm PT on SHOWTIME from the Ford Center at The Star in Frisco. Available online and through Showtimes APP for download on Apple and Android.