Watch Martin Murray vs Roberto Garcia Live Stream on the BoxNation To Go App

Martin Murray is on a quest to win his first World Championship title, and he will move closer to that goal if he defeats Roberto Garcia on Saturday night at the O2 Arena in London. The event will be broadcast on TV and online through BoxNation and in the USA on ESPN+ APP.

The determination of Murray to win his first belt has been impressive. He has failed to capture a championship in four tries, first drawing with Felix Sturm, and losing against Sergio Martinez, Gennady Golovkin and Arthur Abraham.

Murray at 35 is at the age when most boxers are considered long past their best days and a few years removed from retirement. His focus is one thing but will his body hold up? He struggled to beat Gabriel Rosado in a fight many TV observers felt Murray lost and his most recent fight was a TKO against a over-matched opponent Arman Torosyan.

His opponent tonight is a grizzled veteran Roberto Garcia who hasn’t lost since 2011 and is on a 13 fight win streak. Garcia has fought from Welterweight to Middleweight, he will be the naturally smaller man on fight night but he has the confidence going into the fight with a long win streak.

Also on the card is Paul Kamanga taking on the braggadocio Ohara Davies in a 140 pound tussle; hard-hitting unbeaten light heavyweight Anthony Yarde will face Dariusz Sek, and undefeated Heavyweight prospect Daniel Dubois takes on Tom Little.

Fight Card

(Main Event) Middleweight – Roberto Garcia vs Martin Murray

Super Lightweight – Paul Kamanga vs Ohara Davies

Light Heavyweight – Anthony Yarde vs Dariusz Sek

Heavyweight – Daniel Dubois vs Tom Little

The Garcia vs Murray event will be televised on BT Sport, online live stream on watch.boxnation.com and the BoxNation to Go App available on Amazon, App Store and Android and in the USA on the ESPN+ App on June 23, 2018.