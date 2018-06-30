Watch Michael Conlan vs Adeilson dos Santos Live Online ESPN + and BoxNation Stream

Ireland’s own Olympic hero Michael Conlan returns home to headline his first professional boxing bout in Ireland the land where he was born and bred and represented in the Summer games. The event is promoted by Frank Warren in association with Top Rank Promotions and will be televised on BoxNation, and streamed live in the USA on ESPN+ and also in the UK with the BoxNation App.

Conlan turned pro in 2017 and is undefeated with a record of 7 wins 0 losses and 5 by way of knockout, he fought the majority of his pro bouts in the USA with one feature spot on Manny Pacquiao vs. Jeff Horn in Australia, tonight he will make his much anticipated hometown debut against the tough Brazilian contender Adeilson dos Santos at the Odyssey Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland.

This will also be the first time Conlan will go 10 rounds, a huge step up from the 4 and 6 round bouts that are common with pros starting out with under ten bouts. At only 26 he wants to climb the rankings quickly for a title shot and to accomplish his life long dream of being a legitimate world boxing champion.

Also part of the fight card are undefeated super lightweights, Jack Catterall (21-0, 12 KOs) and Tyrone McKenna (16-0-1, 6 KOs) going head to head for a position to fight for the WBO world title in the future. Catterall owns the WBO Intercontinental title and hopes a win over McKenna will put him into position for the legit championship.

Two local Irish pugs will go toe to toe, when undefeated super featherweight Jono Carroll takes on Declan Geraghty in a rematch.

Carroll (15-0, 2 KOs) was the first man to defeat Geraghty (17-2, 4 KOs) when the two fought in 2014, Carroll won by a DQ (disqualification), this will be a fight of pride and revenge.

Fight Card

Super Featherweight Main Event – Michael Conlan vs. Adeilson dos Santos

Super Lightweight – Jack Catterall vs Tyrone McKenna

Welterweight – Johnny Coyle vs. Lewis Benson

Super Bantamweight – Tyrone McCullagh vs. Joe Ham

Super Featherweight – Jono Carroll vs. Declan Geraghty

Welterweight – Gary Corcoran vs. Victor Ray Ankrah

Conlan vs. Dos Santos will air live on BT Sport in the UK, ESPN+ and BoxNation APP for Online Streaming of the event on June 30, 2018.

Venue: Odyssey Arena, Belfast, Northern Ireland