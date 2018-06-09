Watch Tyson Fury vs Sefer Seferi, Terry Flanagan vs Maurice Hooker Live Stream on BT Sport

The Gypsy King Tyson Fury is back after a two year layoff the undefeated giant heavyweight is ready to step back into the boxing ring against hard hitting former cruiserweight Sefer Seferi of Albania, the fight will be broadcast on BT Sport and online via live stream for European viewers.

The boxing world is eagerly anticipated the return of Tyson Fury. One of the most outspoken champions in boxing since Muhammad Ali, Fury is known for his opinions in and out of the ring. At 6 foot 9 with a big midsection his looks can be deceiving because moves like a middleweight always on his toes and dancing around his opponents.

His opponent Sefer Seferi only has one defeat and although he is much smaller in size he does present a threat because 21 of his 23 professional boxing wins have come by knockout. We will see if Fury can shake off the ring rust and come back to form when he steps into the Manchester Arena on Saturday night.

Should he become victorious, huge fights with American champion Deontay Wilder and British golden boy Anthony Joshua are massive paydays in the future.

Also on the Frank Warren promoted fight card is Terry Flanagan vs. Maurice Hooker a battle between two undefeated super lightweights fighting for the vacant WBO world title. Undefeated power puncher Mark Heffron takes on slick boxer Andrew Robinson in a middleweight bout. James Metcalf with no losses also known as “Kid Shamrock” takes on Aitor Nieto in a super welterweight showcase.

Full Tyson Fury vs. Sefer Seferi undercard

Vacant WBO super lightweight world championship – Terry Flanagan vs Maurice Hooker

Middleweight – Mark Heffron vs Andrew Robinson

Super welterweight – James Metcalf vs Aitor Nieto

Heavyweight – Nathan Gorman vs Sean Turner

Middleweight – Troy Williamson vs Jack Flatley

European subscribers can watch a Tyson Fury versus Sefer Seferi live stream on June 9, 2018 at BTSport.com.