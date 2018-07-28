Dillian Whyte vs Joseph Parker Live Stream on Now TV

Dillian Whyte and Joseph Parker will face off at the 02 arena in London, England on July 28 on Sky Sports and streamed on Now TV.

Both contenders have only one professional defeat and that is to current heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua.

Whyte (23-1, 17 KOs) fought British superstar Anthony Joshua in 2015 before Joshua won the official heavyweight world champion, it was a grudge match and an all out war with Whyte able to hurt the muscular adonis but in the end losing the fight by TKO.

For Whyte he feels beating Parker moves him closer to the rematch against his rival Joshua, and another shot at the world title.







Parker (24-1, 18 KOs) a native of New Zealand, formerly held the WBO heavyweight belt but lost it via unanimous decision to Joshua on March of 2018. Many observers believe Parker gave Joshua his toughest fight, he used his movement and boxing skills to avoid any power shots by the much bigger AJ. Like his opponent tonight, Parker has his eye on the price and seeks redemption against Anthony Joshua.

The other heavyweight bout features the always unpredictable Dereck Chisora against Carlos Takam.

Whenever Chisora is part of a boxing event you never know what to expect, he spit water in the face of Vitali Klitschko right before he fought his brother Wladimir, and he got into a violent brawl with David Haye at the post fight press conference.

Tonight’s card will also feature undefeated Irish Olympic gold medalist Katie Taylor defending her IBF and WBA world lightweight titles against challenger Kimberly Connor, if she wins tonight she faces veteran Cindy Serrano next.

Main Card

Heavyweight Main Event – Dillian Whyte vs. Joseph Parker

Heavyweight – Dereck Chisora vs. Carlos Takam

Women’s IBF/WBA Lightweight Championship – Katie Taylor (Champ) vs. Kimberly Connor

Light Heavyweight – Joshua Buatsi vs. Andrejs Pokumeiko

Welterweight – Conor Benn vs. Cedrick Peynaud

Tonight’s boxing event is promoted by Matchroom promotions and Sky Sports Box Office is the exclusive broadcast provider. The fight will cost £19.95 on Pay-Per-View, if you are not subscribed to Sky, viewers can watch the fight via live stream on Now TV.

