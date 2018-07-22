Jaime Munguia vs Liam Smith, Machado vs Mensah LIVE Championship Doubleheader on HBO

HBO Boxing After Dark heads over to the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino, Las Vegas, Nevada for an action packed championship doubleheader featuring WBO light middleweight champion Jaime Munguia of Mexico against British challenger Liam Smith and Puerto Rican WBA champion Alberto Machado taking on Ghanaian Rafael Mensah at super featherweight.

At only 21 years of age Munguia (29-0, 25 KOs) became a world champion when he stepped in as a late replacement for Liam Smith against WBO junior middleweight champion Sadam Ali and knocked him out to capture the world title in a big upset.

Now Munguia will defend his WBO title for the first time against Liam Smith the man he filled in for as a late replacement.

Smith (26-1-1, 14 KOs) had to pull out of his title shot against Sadam Ali due to illness, he was extremely disappointed because he felt his opportunity slipped away, but now he is healthy and wants to prove he can become a world champion when he takes on the man who took his spot.







The last time Smith stepped up to fight for the WBO super welterweight belt was in September of 2016 when he got knocked out by Saul “Canelo” Alvarez, this time he has another chance at the title and is extremely motivated to redeem himself.

Alberto Machado (19-0, 16 KOs) won the vacant WBA 130-pound world title when he knocked out Jezreel Corrales in 2017, he is looking to defend his belt against little known unbeaten fighter Rafael Mensah (31-0, 23 KOs) from Ghana.

Machado is under the guidance of legendary Freddie Roach, and he believes the hall of fame trainer is his advantage going into the fight because of his vast knowledge and boxing IQ.

Mensah has fought all of his professional fights in his home country of Ghana this will be his first fight on US soil and away from his country. He is inspired by the huge upset victory of his fellow country man Isaac Dogboe who captured the WBO junior featherweight world title against Jessie Magdaleno last April.

Jaime Munguia vs. Liam Smith and Alberto Machado vs. Rafael Mensah takes place on Saturday, July 21, 2018 at 10:00 pm ET/PT LIVE on HBO BAD.

Like this: Like Loading...