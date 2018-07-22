Oleksandr Usyk is the undisputed cruiserweight champion and new pound for pound king

Oleksandr Usyk remained unbeaten and won the World Boxing Super Series cruiserweight tournament on Saturday by putting on a boxing masterclass against Murat Gassiev (26-1, 19 KOs) taking his belts and giving him his first professional loss.

Usyk (15-0, 11 KOs) also an Olympic gold medalist made history as the first unified undisputed cruiserweight champion of the world, and he made a claim to the pound for pound throne after tonight.

He gratefully took home the Muhammad Ali trophy given to the winner of the World Boxing Super Series and went home with the WBA, WBC, WBO, and IBF belts.

What impressed me most about the 31-year-old Usyk was his ability to control Gassiev and make the fight one sided in his favor, he was using a high workrate, combined with a steady jab and movement all night.







All Gassiev was doing was pressing and trying to land power on the mobile Usyk. The scores were wide, 120-108, two judges had it 119-109 all in favor for Usyk.

Whenever a fighter puts on such a masterful performance that means they are making a statement. What we witnessed tonight is a new star in boxing.

The current top three for me are Oleksandr Usyk, Vasyl Lomachenko and Gennady Golovkin those are the three best boxers today.

Lomachenko and Usyk are two of the top 3 best boxers in the world and they come from Ukraine.

In my honest opinion, I have to give Usyk the Pound for pound crown for right now because he achieved a great feat in boxing by being an undisputed unified champion only a few boxers have held this claim and it is rare to fight for all the titles due to politics, but Usyk not only won the belts he did it in convincing fashion not a narrow questionable split decision.

You better believe there will be a big celebration in Usyk hometown and hopefully Ukraine celebrates his historical victory as well, they should be proud.

Like this: Like Loading...