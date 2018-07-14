Regis Prograis vs Juan Jose Velasco, Teofimo Lopez vs William Silva LIVE on ESPN

Regis “Rougarou” Prograis heads home to New Orleans on July 14 when he takes on Juan Jose Velasco at the Lakefront Arena on ESPN. Also on the televised broadcast lightweight standout Teofimo Lopez takes on William Silva.

The headliner of tonight’s event features two undefeated junior-welterweights Regis Prograis (21-0, 18 KOs) and Juan Jose Velasco (20-0, 12 KOs) of Argentina.

Eager to impress in front of his hometown, the southpaw Prograis wants to shine with a dominant win over Velasco, and move onto bigger match ups like a title showdown with Jose Ramirez.

Velasco is the underdog going into the fight, the majority of his bouts are fought in his home country of Argentina and this will be his biggest challenge. He will have to box the hard hitting New Orleans native to avoid getting hit with his thunderous punches.







Teofimo Lopez (9-0, 7 KOs) is an undefeated prospect and only 20 years old he has vowed to become a world champion by the age of 21, he will face his toughest test to date when he takes on experienced and older Brazilian William Silva (25-1, 14 KOs) in a 10-round lightweight bought.

The lightweight division is heating up with talent, and one of those making noise in the division is younger confident rising star Teofimo Lopez. He wants to become a world champion soon, and will step closer to that goal if he can defeat the 31-year-old Brazilian Silva who only lost one time to Felix Verdejo in 2016. For Silva a win over the younger Lopez will help get his name back in the mix as a serious contender.

Regis Prograis vs Juan Jose Velasco, Teofimo Lopez vs William Silva is promoted by Top Rank in association with DiBella Entertainment, it airs live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 7:00 PM ET/PT, it precedes the WBA world championship fight in Malaysia between champion Lucas Matthysse and challenger Manny Pacquiao on ESPN+.

