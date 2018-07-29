Watch Mikey Garcia vs Robert Easter Jr. Lightweight Unification Live on Showtime

The Staples Center in Los Angeles will be the place to be on July 28 when two undefeated lightweight world champion boxers Mikey Garcia and Robert Easter Jr. battle in the ring in a unification bout live on Showtime.

Two other fights will be televised before the main event; Luis Ortiz vs. Razvan Cojanu (Heavyweight) and Mario Barrios vs. Jose Roman (Welterweight).

Mikey Garcia (38-0, 30 KOs) comes from the Garcia boxing family of Oxnard, California, he is undefeated with power in both hands and recently won the IBF world title at 140-pounds against Sergey Lipinets before deciding to move back down to lightweight to defend his WBC belt.

What makes Garcia special is his ability to box intelligently and his patience, he doesn’t rush for a KO but waits for the right time to attack.







Tonight he will be going against the tallest opponent of his career in six foot tall Robert Easter Jr., the height and reach will play a big factor and Garcia will have to fight differently than he is used to by trying to close the gap when he is normally an outboxer who counters from a distance.

Easter Jr. (21-0, 14 KOs) a native of Toledo, Ohio has defended his IBF 135-pound title 3 times already, and considers Mikey Garcia his greatest and most difficult opponent to date. A win over Garcia will make him the top dog in the division and elevate his pound for pound status in boxing.

Garcia vs. Easter Jr. will be a high level chess match that could turn into a brawl, someone’s undefeated record will have to go unless it ends in a Draw.

Cuban Luis “King Kong” Ortiz is coming off a failed title fight where he lost by knockout to WBC champion Deontay Wilder, but in the process he put up a valiant effort nearly having the American champion out on his feet during the fight.

After suffering his first loss, Ortiz is looking to bounce back against 6 foot 7 Romanian contender Razvan Cojanu.

San Antonio,Texas is the home of undefeated welterweight rising star Mario Barrios (21-0, 13 KOs) and he is traveling to California to beat local fighter Jose Roman in his own backyard. For Barrios this will be one of his toughest tests in boxing, while Roman is looking to upset the young fighter and spoil his ascent in the welterweight division.

Garcia vs. Easter, Ortiz vs. Cojanu, and Barrios vs. Roman takes place on Saturday, July 28, 2018 at 10:00 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME.

Like this: Like Loading...