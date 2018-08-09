Dana White’s Zuffa boxing should make ring legend Manny Pacquiao an offer

By Leo Malchugina

The best fight promoter in the game today is hands down UFC President Dana White.

No disrespect to the legends like Don King and Bob Arum but Dana White took the once barbaric spectacle called the Ultimate Fighting Championship to new heights.

In the early days the UFC was banned in many states including the historical fight state of New York, but thanks to Dana White and the billionaire Fertita brothers, and the sport evolved into MMA or Mixed Martial Arts and now sellout almost every venue they hold an event in.







White grew up a huge boxing fan and to this day he still enjoys the sweet science, he gave UFC superstar Conor McGregor his blessing to fight Floyd Mayweather Jr. in the second highest grossing boxing event in history.

After the Mayweather vs. McGregor super-fight, White told media he was seriously interested in dipping his foot into the world of boxing.

Rumors were swirling around that he made offers to undefeated heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua and Mikey Garcia, but nothing came to fruition.

I think one of the best moves he could possibly make is to try to sign current WBA welterweight champion Manny “Pacman” Pacquiao to Zuffa boxing.

Yes, I know what people will say, Manny Pacquiao is old and past his prime, but after witnessing his performance against Lucas Matthysse at 39, he still has enough in the tank to compete against the top-tier guys.

Pacquiao is still a huge international star and a big name, it would be a big acquisition into the boxing world to sign him up to a multi-fight contract.

If Pacquiao and his team are open they should also try to contact Dana White and see if they could work together.

Pacquiao recently left his promoter Bob Arum and has made it known that if anyone wants to send him an offer or work with him his phone is open.

Right now this is one of the most realistic options for White, Pacquiao is a Free Agent and available, he is still the biggest name in boxing other than Floyd Mayweather.

There are a lot of lucrative fights to make and even if the Pacman only fights 3 or 4 more fights, that’s enough for Zuffa boxing to gain huge movement into the boxing world, they could make deals to match him up with some of the Al Haymon guys, and if Pacquiao could pull it off and beat these young lions like Errol Spence, Danny Garcia, Keith Thurman, it would be huge for Zuffa boxing and Pacquiao.

From there on, Dana could just sign up top Amateurs in droves, and build up his own stable of fighters and promote them. But signing someone like Manny Pacquiao would be a great way to bring attention to Zuffa boxing and show the boxing world they mean business

