Frampton vs Jackson, Tyson Fury vs Pianeta, Paddy Barnes vs Rosales Live on BT Sport

Carl Frampton vs. Luke Jackson and Tyson Fury vs. Francesco Pianeta will take place at Windsor Park in Belfast, Northern Ireland and will air live on BT Sport.

Also on the card will be a WBC world flyweight championship between the title holder from Nicaragua Cristofer Rosales and undefeated Irish challenger Paddy Barnes.

Frampton (25-1, 14 KOs) shortly after his win against Filipino-American former multiple division champion Nonito Donaire, told the crowd he would fight at Windsor Park next, and he lived up to his promise and will now take on undefeated Australian Luke Jackson (16-0, 7 KOs) there.

The Frampton vs Jackson fight will take place in the featherweight division and the winner will likely face the WBO champion Oscar Valdez next should he remain in the division.







Tyson Fury made his heavyweight comeback in June of this year when he stopped Sefer Seferi to shake off the cobwebs.

The heavyweight division is buzzing at the moment because WBC champion Deontay Wilder is in town to cover the fight between Fury and Francesco Pianeta and is expected to call out Fury if he wins to a mega showdown.

Wilder has been chasing a fight with British superstar and unified champion Anthony Joshua but the fight has been very difficult to make, both sides cannot come to an agreement on the financials, so Tyson Fury the former world champion was tired of seeing the drama and threw himself in the mix to fight the devastating power puncher Wilder.

Cristofer Rosales (27-3, 18 KOs) won the WBC flyweight title earlier this year by stopping previously undefeated Daigo Higa in Japan.

Paddy Barnes with only 5 fights under his belt and one by KO is stepping up big time to take on the much younger 23 year old Nicaraguan champion.

This is going to be a very difficult fight for Barnes he isn’t known for power and at 31 he is up therein age for the flyweight division, should he win it would be an emotional moment for the Irishman in front of a sold out hometown crowd.

The full Frampton vs. Jackson fight card starts at 7:45pm, with the Fury vs. Pianeta beginning approximately 8:50pm the Belfast event will air live on BT Sport and BTsport.com for the live stream online.

Like this: Like Loading...