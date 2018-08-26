I believe Mikey Garcia when he says he can KO Pacquiao and Lomachenko

What I like about Mikey Garcia is his confidence. When he fights he goes into every boxing match without fear of losing and tells reporters he wants to fight the best no soft touches.

After he defeated Robert Easter Jr. and took his IBF lightweight strap, he called out Errol Spence Jr. the most feared welterweight in boxing and said he was serious because he feels he can beat him.

Mikey is a true Aztec warrior.

When he was asked by Elie of ESNEWS how would he do in a fight with Manny Pacquiao or Vasyl Lomachenko, Mikey smiled and answered without hesitation he would KO them both.







I personally would love to see Mikey fight Manny Pacquiao and retire him for good, but he has his mind set on proving the doubters wrong by going up to 147 to fight Errol Spence Jr.

Pacquiao would give him leverage, take his WBA welterweight belt and go into the fight with Spence as a champion in a unification and it would make the fight even bigger financially.

The fight with Vasyl Lomachenko will never happen because Bob Arum is not going to do business with a fighter who took him to court and sat out over a contract dispute.

Mikey cut ties with Top Rank who currently promotes Lomachenko and I doubt that fight gets done.

It is more likely that Lomachenko defends his WBA lightweight title against WBO champion Ray Beltran who is also part of the Top Rank roster.

Lomachenko would present a more difficult task due to his elusive moves, but in the end he was dropped by Jorge Linares and Mikey hits way harder so once he tastes a flush shot it would be lights out.

Pacquiao would be the much easier opponent, I see Mikey knocking him out within 5 rounds or less because Manny doesn’t have the defensive ability of Lomachenko and he is easier to hit.

I am curious if the haters give him credit if he knocks them out or just make up more excuses like Pacquiao was too old or Lomachenko was too small, this is why Mikey is chasing Errol Spence because he is tired of the excuses he really wants to show the world who the best is and that is why he chases the most feared fighters to make the haters cry.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

Like this: Like Loading...