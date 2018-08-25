If Manny Pacquiao doesn’t like Arum’s offer he could be heading to DAZN under Eddie Hearn

Manny Pacquiao is now a promotional free agent and recently had a meeting with his former long time promoter Bob Arum of Top Rank.

The two met when Arum flew over to the Philippines to discuss future possible fights with the Filipino Senator.

Two of the names that Arum presented to Pacquiao and his team during the meeting where Top Rank’s prized gems, 135 pound champion Vasyl Lomachenko and newly crowned undefeated WBO 147 pound champion Terence Crawford.

Pacquiao’s former trainer Freddie Roach wasn’t too keen on matching the aging and smaller Pacquiao with the likes of the younger Crawford or IBF undefeated champion Errol Spence, he suggested they were too big and strong, and at this stage of his career he would need to pick fights carefully because age and miles catch up to all fighters.







The most likely option from the Top Rank stable is Vasyl Lomachenko. Pacquiao would have the size advantage and Lomachenko would have to meet the 8 division champ at a catchweight.

Another promoter who is throwing his hat into the Pacquiao sweepstakes is rising British promoter Eddie Hearn of Matchroom.

Hearn is quickly becoming a fixture in international boxing, having conquered boxing in Britain with the biggest star heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua under his banner, he recently signed a promotional deal with streaming service DAZN.

Hearn at a promotional event in Boston on Friday announcing the October 20th WBO middleweight championship between Billy Joe Saunders and Demetrius Andrade, told media he would meet with Pacquiao’s people to discuss a lucrative deal with the former pound for pound kingpin.

Previously Hearn said he was interested in signing Pacquiao but the money would have to be right. He claims Pacquiao would demand a significant amount of guaranteed money since he is still a global star near the end of his career, but he said Pacquiao’s team would have to be reasonable and come up with a realistic price.

Hearn has 3 options to pit against the Filipino southpaw, the most lucrative would be Amir Khan should he get by Samuel Vargas in September. Khan and Pacquiao are friends and both trained and sparred while under the tutelage of Freddie Roach. Rumors floating around for years were the young Khan got the better of the Pacman and his speed was too much for the shorter slugger.

The other two options are a rematch with Jessie Vargas or a fighter with former IBF welterweight champion Kell Brook.

Pacquiao wants to fight outside of the USA due to tax issues, so whoever wants to fight him would have to agree to fight in places like Dubai, England, Japan, Philippines, Canada and Mexico.

