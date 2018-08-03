Lucas Matthysse and Billy Dib announce retirement the same week

Lucas Matthysse and Billy Dib two veteran boxers and former world champions announced their retirements this week.

Argentine boxer and former WBA world welterweight champion Lucas Matthysse (39-5, 36 KOs) lost his title to future hall of famer Manny Pacquiao on July 15 in a fight he was thoroughly dominated and stopped. A few weeks later he decided to announce his retirement on his official Instagram page.

Matthysse, 35, was an all action fighter knowing for his devastating one punch knockout power, he made a career in the 140 pound division, but failed to capture a world title against Danny Garcia and Viktor Postol, it wasn’t until moving up to 147 pounds when he stopped Thai boxer Tewa Kiram for the vacant WBA regular belt on January 27, 2018.

His fight with Manny Pacquiao was the biggest fight of his career, and in the fight he was dropped several times by the 39 year old Filipino Senator. He finally had enough after getting hit with furious Pacquiao combos that he took a knee and refused to continue on in the the 7th round.







Australian former champion Billy Dib announced his retirement immediately after losing to Tevin Farmer on August 3rd in front of a hometown crowd in Sydney, Australia.

This was Dib’s 5th professional defeat, he decided to call it quits at 32 years old after failing to capture the vacant IBF super featherweight title.

Heading into the fight Dib had one of his best training camps with head trainer Jeff Fenech, but with all the wars in his career he couldn’t pull the trigger his mind was determined but his body and spirit were not there.

Dib (43-5, 24 KOs) held the IBF featherweight championship in 2011 when he defeated Jorge Lacierva, he made several defenses of the belt until losing it to Evgeny Gradovich in 2013 and then suffering a TKO loss in a rematch trying to recapture the belt.

He would challenge for the WBC super featherweight title in 2015 against Japanese champion Takashi Miura but got knocked out.

