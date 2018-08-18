Tyson Fury vs. Francesco Pianeta, Carl Frampton vs. Luke Jackson Live YouTube Video Stream

Irish featherweight king Carl Frampton headlines a Showtime boxing event from Windsor Park in Belfast, Ireland against Australian Luke Jackson and Tyson Fury returns against Francesco Pianeta, the event will be streamed live on YouTube on August 18, 2018.

Frampton (25-1, 14 KOs) is coming off a huge win over Nonito Donaire and is heading into his fight with Luke Jackson brimming with confidence and motivation to impress a packed hometown crowd at Windsor Park.

With only one defeat to American slugger Leo Santa Cruz, Frampton is looking to regain his crown in the featherweight division, and a huge win tonight sets him up for a title shot for the main WBO belt against Oscar Valdez or a rematch with Leo Santa Cruz or showdown with IBF champion Josh Warrington.

Jackson (16-0, 7 KOs) is still undefeated by at 33 years old time isn’t on his side and the former 2012 Olympian needs to make a statement by beating Frampton in order to land a title shot. It will be a tough task to head into an opponents backyard and not known for being a power puncher he will need to box the perfect fight to win and hope the judges give him a fair decision.







After a successful comeback win against Sefer Seferi in June, Fury (26-0, 19 KOs) enters the ring again a few months later against Francesco Pianeta (35-4-1, 21 KOs) a former title challenger from Italy.

Fury came in tip top shape for this fight weighing under 260 pounds at 6 foot 9, one of his best and leanest physiques of his career so you can tell he is working on his movement and stamina.

Should Fury get by Pianeta he has a huge fight lined up against American WBC heavyweight champion Deontay Wilder who will also be ringside observing the bout. Look for Wilder to enter the ring to confront the brash Gypsy King.

Also on the card undefeated Irish boxer Paddy Barnes takes on WBC Flyweight champion Cristofer Rosales of Nicaragua.

Tyson Fury vs. Francesco Pianeta and Carl Frampton vs. Luke Jackson YouTube Live Stream (1:00 PM PT)



YouTube Video Live Stream courtesy of SHOWTIME Sports.

