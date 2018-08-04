Watch Berto vs Alexander, Kid Chocolate vs Love PBC boxing Live on FOX

In a special edition of Premier Boxing Champions on FOX, a double-header featuring former world champions looking to make a comeback Andre Berto vs. Devon Alexander and Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin takes on J’Leon Love live from the Nassau Veterans Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, New York.

Former world welterweight champion Andre Berto (31-5, 24 KOs) takes on former two-division champion Devon Alexander (27-4-1, 14 KOs) in a fight to regain status in the welterweight division and land a title shot against one of the current reigning champions.

In Berto’s last fight he lost to ferocious pressure fighter Shawn Porter and was stopped, some say he should hang them up after a devastating defeat like that but he wants to make a run for the belt one more time before calling it quits.

Alexander’s last fight was against Berto’s arch nemesis Victor Ortiz, the two fought to a Draw in a lackluster fight. Alexander who is overcoming an addiction to opioids is using his past drug addictions to motivate him in another title run. He is sober and rejuvenated heading into the fight.







This is crossroads fight, the winner will move forward and the loser will take yet another set back and may have to contemplate retiring.

The Co-main event of the evening taks place in the super middleweight division of 168 pounds, with former WBO middleweight champ Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin (33-1-1, 23 KOs) and J’Leon Love (24-1-1, 13 KOs).

Quillin was once considered one of the top punchers and middleweights in the sport, but having suffered his first and only professional defeat by stoppage to Danny Jacobs, he felt he had to refocus on his fighting career and find new meaning. Tonight Quillin feels its his time to shine and will try and defeat Love in a statement win to shake up the super middleweight class.

Love is a protege of Floyd Mayweather Jr. and he has yet to taste Championship glory, his only defeat was in 2014 a KO loss to Rogelio Medina, since then he has won 6 fights and one Draw. At 30 years old he feels he is just in his prime while Quillin at 35 is past his.

Premier Boxing Champions Andre Berto vs. Devon Alexander and Peter “Kid Chocolate” Quillin vs. J’Leon Love on Saturday August 4, 2018 Live on FOX at 7:30 p.m. ET/4:30 p.m. PT

