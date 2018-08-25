Watch KSI vs Logan Paul Official Live YouTube Video Stream

The largest event in YouTube history is about to take place when two YouTube superstars KSI and Logan Paul face off in the boxing ring for what will be the most streamed Pay-Per-View Amateur boxing event online. The Co-main event will feature the younger siblings of Deji and Jake Paul going head to head, and the card is rounded out by other YouTube and social media stars squaring off in the ring.

The fight will be broadcast online via YouTube live stream video feed, fans can also catch the event on ksivslogan.tv for order.

KSI initially called out Logan’s younger brother Jake after he defeated Joe Weller in February in his boxing debut, but Jake declined and Logan stepped up to the challenge. Later on Jake decided he would fight and instead agreed to fight KSI’s brother Deji as the co-main event.

The contract is for two fights, so this will be the first fight and the two headliners will then rematch in the United States the home country of the Paul brothers.

Originally the Paul brothers requested the fight take place in a neutral territory to avoid shady hometown judging since the UK is the stomping grounds of KSI and Deji, but eventually they agreed to be fair it would be a two fight deal on in Britain and one in the US.

If this fight is a success and turns out to be an exiting night of fights, the rematch would be in high demand and could possibly draw even more interest and viewers especially if it takes place in Las Vegas, Nevada or California where many Celebs will turn out.

Fans will be able to watch the fight for an affordable price of $10 US and £7.50 UK.

The fight commentators will be YouTubers True Geordie, Joe Weller and Laurence McKenna and the legendary announcer Michael Buffer will do the pre-fight introductions.

Fight Card

KSI (Olajide Olatunji) vs. Logan Paul (Main Event)

Deji Olatunji vs. Jake Paul

AnEsonGib vs. Jay Swingler

Togo Momo vs. RossiHD

JMX vs. Coach Richard

FaZe Sensei vs. Overtflow

Michael Philippou vs. Scarce

Halal Ham vs. Jrizzy Jeremy

The Date: August 25, 2018 at 8:30 PM BST at the Manchester Arena in Manchester, England.

