Anthony Joshua stops Povetkin in 7, proves he is the number one heavyweight

The biggest boxing star in the heavyweight division and pride of Great Britain, Anthony Joshua destroyed top class Russian opponent Alexander Povetkin in seven rounds on Saturday night live on DAZN and Sky Sports.

The fight was a master class from the much bigger and stronger Joshua, he showed a shaky start having to weather the early storm by the challenger.

After shaking off the early round scare, he came back and composed himself in the mid rounds, finding his range and using the jab to set up his right hand power shot.

In round number seven, he really set up the right, he threw the jab and mixed up his combos with a left hook and right hand combo that hurt and dropped the former Russian Olympic Gold Medalist.







Povetkin still hurt after the knockdown was able to get up and Joshua went for the kill landing his signature right hand dazing him and dropping him again forcing the referee to call it off.

After the fight Joshua thanked the over 80,000 British fans in attendance at Wembley stadium and also humbly acknowledged Povetkin and his team.

When asked in the post-fight interview who he wanted next, Joshua asked the audience who they would like him to fight on April 13 and many screamed Deontay Wilder.

Joshua said his team will put up a poll on Twitter and have the fans vote on the next opponent, the popular choice is Deontay Wilder the undefeated American champion.

The super-fight in boxing could occur on April 13, 2019 if Deontay Wilder who currently holds the WBC belt at heavyweight gets by Tyson Fury the former champion in December.

The other possible foe is Dillian Whyte who has been clamoring for a rematch with Joshua since he lost in 2015, Whyte wants to avenge his lone professional defeat stating he has grown since the loss and has to tools now to defeat AJ.

After tonight’s performance there is no question that AJ is the best in the division.

He carries himself with class, is a great role model, and also a talented and skill fighter unlike Tyson Fury who is vulgar and controversial.

We could be witnessing one of the longest title reigns in the heavyweight division, and a great moment for British boxing.

