Canelo Alvarez beat Golovkin and showed him true Mexican Style

Viva Mexico!

Canelo Alvarez proved once again that he is the superior boxer to Gennady Golovkin, he pushed the bully back and showed him true Mexican Style.

The fight wasn’t even close, the only thing GGG did was comeback in the last 3 rounds but you can’t ignore all of the beautiful work Canelo did in the early rounds.

Canelo imposed his will and pushed Golovkin back all night. Abel Sanchez was talking a lot and claimed he ran and didn’t fight GGG like a true Mexican, well Canelo took your advice and was the pressure fighter and controlled the middle of the ring.







It was amazing watching Golovkin fight scared, nobody would have expected for Canelo the so called runner to intimidate the scariest puncher in the middleweight division.

I knew in my heart and made it known to everyone that Canelo was the real deal, he has amazing upper body movement and defensive skill like a Mexican version of James Toney.

Canelo also showed a Mexican chin, he ate all of Golovkin’s best punches and didn’t even wobble, that right there showed you that all you have to do is show him that he can’t hurt you and he is lost.

All GGG can do is fight going forward, he can’t fight backing up similar to Mike Tyson and Manny Pacquiao, if you press these guys back they are clueless and don’t know what to do they constantly have to intimidate guys with their offense.

You have to bully the bully, and that is what we saw. I noticed a lot of people online are claiming it was another robbery, I would only wish to ask them what fight were you watching and did they forget to wear their glasses?

Learn about boxing and scoring that fight was competitive and action packed but it wasn’t even close, you could give GGG at most 4 rounds in the fight. If I were team Canelo and Oscar De La Hoya, I wouldn’t give Golovkin an immediate rematch for all that trash he and Abel were talking.

One last thing I would like to say, Abel Sanchez you claimed GGG was Mexican style but your fighter backed up the entire fight, next time be careful what you wish for because you asked Canelo to come forward and guess what? He did and he exposed your fighter bad.

Canelo is now El Rey of the Middleweights.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

Like this: Like Loading...