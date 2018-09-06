Canelo will make Golovkin pay for the disrespect to his name

It really sucks when a fighter you once liked shows their true colors. That is the case with Gennady Golovkin and his disrespect toward Saul “Canelo” Alvarez. GGG is soiling the name of Canelo, and it seems he is doing this out of jealousy and I don’t respect that.

The first fight it was clear that Golovkin couldn’t hurt the elusive Mexican superstar, and he was frustrated in the fight just walking forward and getting countered all night. The only punches that landed couldn’t hurt Canelo and that made GGG lose confidence.

After the fight it was scored a draw. Nobody won because one judge had it for Canelo, one for Golovkin and the other saw it a close fight hard to score.

Golovkin and Abel Sanchez main issue here is one judge Adalaide Byrd had it very wide for Canelo, they thought that was disrespectful and started slamming Canelo saying he didn’t fight like a true Mexican and ran in the ring.







This is boxing and Canelo is a Mexican and Golovkin is a wannabe who thinks he is Mexican but will never be one of us. He is pandering and it will not work because Mexican Style is Canelo, not you, why not be proud of yourself and your heritage and put Kazakhstan on the map and say that is Kazakhstani style instead of trying to pander?

Later on when the rematch was signed, Canelo happen to unknowingly test positive for a drug found in a lot of Mexican beef. It was an honest mistake and he did his suspension time and cleared his name.

If someone ate some contaminated meat and tested positive for steroids, is it their fault? No, it isn’t because a lot of beef has hormones in them especially in countries like Mexico, and cyclists and other athletes have tested for trace amounts of PEDs in beef before.

I laughed when Golovkin said Canelo was fake and he was real. If GGG is so real why does he keep latching onto Mexican people why not claim pride in your own country? Canelo has been real from day one, he is a proud Mexican warrior who always repped his raza.

I cannot wait for September 15, this is just going to make Golovkin’s loss even more satisfying, and I want to see the look on Abel Sanchez face when his fighter takes a loss. Will he show Canelo respect or continue to talk crap and make excuses?

Canelo will show the world he is clean and he will prove it in the rematch when he makes Abel Sanchez and Golovkin pay for all the disrespectful words towards him.

Big time boxing fan. Grew up in East Los, and been an avid follower of the sport and the legends like Julio Cesar Chavez, Vicente Saldivar, Salvador Sanchez, Carlos Zarate, Erik Morales, Ricardo Lopez and Juan Manuel Marquez just to name a few. Current favorite boxers: Canelo Alvarez, Mikey Garcia.

Like this: Like Loading...