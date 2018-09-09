Danny Garcia vs Shawn Porter Live on Showtime Championship Boxing

The Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York is going to be buzzing when Showtime Championship boxing returns to the new boxing hot spot with a triple-header night of action, capping off with a WBC welterweight championship main event Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter.

Former world welterweight champions Danny “Swift” Garcia (34-1, 20 KOs) and “Showtime” Shawn Porter (28-2-1, 17 KOs) will fight for the vacant WBC belt and bad blood between the two camps could carry over on fight night.

Garcia a former 140 and 147 pound champion has only one defeat and that was to Keith Thurman and it was a bout he felt he narrowly won but the judges scored it the other way. Fight fans in majority felt Thurman outboxed the Puerto Rican American from Philly, but his father and trainer Angel Garcia insisted it was a robbery.

Porter a rugged former high school football player dreamed of playing in the NFL but was lead to a different path when he found boxing. His father has trained him since he was a young boy and guided him to the IBF world title in 2013 before losing it to British star Kell Brook the following year.

The one thing Porter and Garcia share in common is they both lost to undefeated WBA champion Keith Thurman by decision.

The winner of this fight wants a rematch with Keith Thurman so they could avenge their loss.

Showtime Broadcast Main Card

Championship Main Event – Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter (for vacant WBC welterweight title)

Yordenis Ugas vs. Cesar Barrionuevo

Adam Kownacki vs. Charles Martin

Preliminary Card

Amanda Serrano vs. Yamila Esther Reynoso (vacant WBO World Female Super Lightweight Title)

Joe Joyce vs. Devin Vargas

Danny Garcia vs. Shawn Porter live on September 8, 2018 at 9:00 PM ET/PT on SHOWTIME

