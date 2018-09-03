HBO 24/7: Canelo/Golovkin 2 Episode 1 Full Video

HBO Sports presents a special 24/7: Canelo/Glovkin 2 that can be viewed on YouTube before the September 15 anticipated rematch. The Premiere episode will be up on various internet platforms (Full episode video below).

The 24/7 cameras will follow each camp and give candid interviews discussing the upcoming bout. You will get a look into the training camps in California from Big Bear to San Diego and the personal lives of each fighter as they prepare for Sept. 15.

Canelo and Golovkin first squared off in the ring on September 16, 2017 at the T-Mobile arena in Las Vegas, the fight was a close and tactical bout between a Canelo’s counter punching and GGG’s pressure fighting.

The bout ended in a controversial draw with one judge scoring the fight wide for Canelo another scoring it close for Golovkin and the last judge having it a draw.







The first fight there was no bad blood between the two camps but leading up to the rematch that was originally set for May 2018, Canelo tested positive twice for the banned substance clenbuterol and the fight was cancelled.

This sent Golovkin and his trainer Abel Sanchez into disgust and they were offended by the failed test and questioned if the Mexican star was cheating in the first fight.

After defeating Vanes Martirosyan by knockout on the original May date, and Canelo serving his suspension for the failed drug test, the bout was green-lit and made for September 15.

The bad blood is now boiling between these two titans. Canelo proclaims his innocence over tainted Mexican meat eaten during camp causing the tests, and is furious that GGG is calling him a cheater over what he says was unintentional.

Golovkin wants to punish Canelo for the disrespect to the sport of boxing when he got caught taking a banned substance, he wants to make sure there is no doubt this time around.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Canelo vs. GGG 2 Saturday, September 15, 2018 live on HBO Pay-Per-View at 8:00 p.m. ET/5:00 p.m. PT.

Like this: Like Loading...