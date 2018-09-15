Jose Ramirez vs Antonio Orozco live from the Save Mart

Jose Ramirez will defend his WBO Junior Welterweight Title against San Diego’s own Antonio Orozco in a battle of undefeated Californian boxers. The fight is promoted by Top Rank and will be held at the Save Mart in Fresno, California and televised on ESPN.

Ramirez (22-0, 16 KOs) is the current WBO 140 pound champion and he comes from Avenal, California a hardworking town, he previously trained under Freddie Roach but now shifted his camp and training duties to Riverside under Robert Garcia.

He has become a staple of the Save Mart Center Arena, having fought there 3 times prior and packing the house with local fans.

What makes Ramirez popular and endearing with fans is his blue collar background, he comes from a family of hardworking immigrants and trains with the same mentality. He also gives back to his community and stays humble in the process.







Orozco (27-0, 17 KOs) is 30 years old and feels this is his opportunity to make a name for himself in boxing, he is also undefeated and holds a similar record to the younger 26 year old champion.

This will be his first shot at a world championship belt and in a big time broadcast main event. He is also coming off a big win over Martin Honoria at the Belasco, Theater in Los Angeles.

With a win over the highly touted Ramirez he would not only become a world champion but feels it would lead him to bigger money fights in the future.

Whoever prevails in the fight will remain undefeated, someone will walk away with their first professional defeat, so that makes the fight even more competitive because undefeated boxers want to hold onto that unblemished record for as long as possible.

Ramirez vs. Orozco will be televised live on ESPN and ESPN Deportes at 10:00 PM ET/PT, with undercard to be streamed online through ESPN + at 7:30 PM ET/PT.

Like this: Like Loading...