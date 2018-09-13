Manny Pacquiao no longer suing Bob Arum, payment issues settled

It looks like the feud between Manny Pacquiao and Bob Arum is over, they were able to quickly settle the US monetary issues concerning Pacquiao’s last fight.

Pacquiao made a bold statement when he took to social media to demand the money owed to him for the United States rights to his last fight be paid or else he will sue all those involved including Top Rank promotions his former promotional company who handled the US broadcast of the Manny Pacquiao vs. Lucas Matthysse fight and ESPN the cable network that streamed it live in the US.

This was Manny Pacquiao’s initial statement from September 10, 2018 on his official Instagram page threatening legal action over unpaid American rights to his Lucas Matthysse fight shown on ESPN + live streaming app.

“Congratulations and good luck to @TRboxing and @ESPN on your 7-year partnership agreement. I know both of you have been very busy finalizing the deal. However, I have not received the US rights payment for my July 15 fight against Lucas Matthysse that was broadcast on ESPN plus. Therefore, I am initiating legal proceedings against Top Rank and all other parties based on the non-payment and attempt to restrict my future rights. Thank you.”







The above written portion has since been deleted from the post and a new Instagram post clarifies the situation on September 12, 2018 it reads:

“My post from the other day was a result of miscommunication between my Team and Top Rank. Everything has been clarified. I would like to thank Bob and Top Rank for helping guide my career and for the many great years of working together. We have accomplished so many amazing things together.”

The two have made lots of money together through the years but since cutting ties at the tail end of Manny Pacquiao’s illustrious career, the lack off communication is apparently what made the business deal smokey.

It is unclear if Pacquiao wrote both social media posts himself or one of his team members did, the statements were very diplomatic and professional which makes sense since Pacquiao is a Senator in the Philippines.

The Filipino ring legend and WBA regular champ still insists he will fight in December of this year but the opponent is still undecided, he has a lot of options since being a promotional free agent, he could opt to fight newly crowned WBC welterweight champion Shawn Porter in a unification or Amir Khan in a global boxing event in the UK.

