Superfly 3: Estrada vs Orucuta, Donnie Nietes vs Ashton Palicte, Kazuto vs Arroyo Live on HBO

HBO Boxing After Dark presents Superfly 3 live from the Forum in Inglewood, featuring Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe Orucuta, Donnie Nietes vs. Ashton Palicte, and Kazuto Ioka vs McWilliams Arroyo.

Juan Francisco Estrada is one of the best current boxers out of Mexico, in his last fight he lost a close decision to current WBC super flyweight champion Wisaksil Wangek of Thailand the fight also took place at the Forum.

For his main event match Estrada faces off against fellow Mexican Felipe Orucuta who is fighting in the USA for the first time, and enters the ring with heavy handed power.

He might not be an international superstar like his fellow countryman Manny Pacquiao but Donnie Nietes shared similar dreams to the rags to riches story of the Pacman, he fought to get out of poverty and although he isn’t raking in millions he achieved the goal of becoming a long reigning champion in multiple divisions.







Tonight Nietes will take on fellow Filipino Aston Palicte and put his WBO super flyweight belt on the line, this will be a tough bout because Nietes boxing skills could be too much or the younger Palicte could pull of a shocking KO.

Japanese fan favorite Kazuto Ioka will make his USA debut when he takes on experienced McWilliams Arroyo of Puerto Rico.

Ioka has never fought outside of Japan, but he has amassed an impressive record of 22 wins and only one defeat to durable Thai fighter Amnat Ruenroeng.

During his career he won titles at minimum weight, light flyweight and flyweight, his goal is to win a belt at super flyweight to make him a 4 division champion but he will have a tough obstacle in front of him with Arroyo who is coming off an upset win over Carlos Cuadras and is looking to upset Ioka.

Boxing After Dark Fight Card

Juan Francisco Estrada vs. Felipe Orucuta

Donnie Nietes (Champion) vs. Aston Palicte (WBO super flyweight title)

Kazuto Ioka vs. McWilliams Arroyo

Superfly 3 airs live from the Forum in Inglewood, CA, Saturday, September 8, 2018 starting at 9:45 pm ET/PT on HBO Boxing After Dark.

