UFC 229 Press Conference: Khabib Nurmagomedov vs Conor McGregor Live Video Stream

The return of Conor McGregor the biggest draw in the world of MMA will happen on October 6, and he takes on the the unbeaten Khabib Nurmagomedov in a battle of lightweight champions at UFC 229.

To announce the upcoming Khabib vs. Mcgregor super-fight the UFC will live stream the press conference live from Radio City Music Hall in New York City, the event is closed to fans and only for media but can be viewed through the UFC’s official YouTube stream.

This will be the first time the two will meet face to face before their October 6 showdown in Las Vegas at the T-Mobile Arena.

The Notorious Irish fighter McGregor has been away from the Octagon for over two years, he last fought Eddie Alvarez in 2016 at UFC 205 and won the 155 pound lightweight world title.







After he won the UFC lightweight belt and became double champion, he called out Floyd Mayweather Jr. to a boxing match and the fight that nobody thought would happen was made, Conor made over 100 million in his pro boxing debut.

With the type of money he made in losing to Mayweather, he took a long break from any type of combative sport.

Since Conor’s long layoff, the lightweight division has a new terror to worry about and that is the dominant wrestler and sambo artist Khabib Nurmagomedov who has a record of 26 wins and 0 losses an amazing feat in the world of mixed martial arts.

Khabib is a pressure fighter known for his ability to takedown and keep his opponents down and pound them, Conor is more of a finesse striker who uses his range and long limbs to keep opponents at bay and unleashes powerful counter punches.

The UFC 229 YouTube live video stream airs on Thursday, September 20 at 5:00 PM ET/PT at Radio City Music Hall in New York City (Video below)



YouTube Video from UFC

Like this: Like Loading...