Watch Canelo vs Golovkin 2 official weigh-in Live Stream Video

The rematch for Saul “Canelo” Alvarez vs. Gennady “GGG” Golovkin is right around the corner, but first the combatants including the undercard fighters must make weight at the official ceremonial weigh-ins on Friday afternoon. The event will be lived streamed on YouTube.

The first bout between Canelo and GGG ended in a Draw with mixed reactions some claiming Canelo out boxed Golovkin and others saying Canelo ran and lost the fight favoring the pressure of GGG.

Leading up to the rematch, Canelo tested positive for a banned substance Clenbuterol twice in camp, and the fight had to be called off for May 2018, but later after Canelo served his suspension time for what he said was caused by tainted Mexican meat the fight was official for September 15.

The bad blood will finally be put to rest when they two fight for the WBA/WBC middleweight championship of the world. They must weigh-in at or below the 160 pounds middleweight limit to fight for the world title and avoid a monetary fine.







Also the undercard fighters will weigh-in and Golden Boy promotions assembled a stacked card to go before the main event.

Jaime Munguia (Champ) vs. Brandon Cook for the WBO junior middleweight title both combatants must weight 154-pounds on the scale.

Former champion David Lemieux takes on Irish contender Gary “Spike” O’Sullivan in a middleweight eliminator with the winner possibly facing Canelo Alvarez or GGG down the line.

Former pound for pound boxer Roman “Chocolatito” Gonzalez takes on Moises Fuentes in a super flyweight bout with 115 pounds as the target limit.

20 year old Undefeated knockout puncher from Texas Vergil Ortiz Jr. will make a huge step up taking on experienced veteran Roberto Ortiz of Mexico in a super lightweight (140-pound) fight.

Watch the Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin 2 official weigh-in Live Stream on YouTube on Friday, Sept. 14, 2018 starting at 5:30pm ET/2:30pm PT.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

Broadcast by HBO Boxing official YouTube page.

Like this: Like Loading...