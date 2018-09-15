Watch Canelo vs. Golovkin 2 Preliminary bouts live on YouTube

Golden Boy Promotions and HBO Boxing will televised the preliminary undercard fights for the Canelo vs. GGG 2 event on the YouTube live streaming video feed platform a few hours before the main broadcast.

A lot of good up and coming prospects with undefeated records from the Oscar De La Hoya stable of fighters.

Vergil Ortiz Jr a power punching 140-pound prospect who trains out of Riverside, California under the guidance of his father and famed trainer Robert Garcia will be the main feature.

Also Welterweight prospect Alexis Rocha of Santa Ana, California, and New Yorker Brian Ceballo.







This is a great way for fight fans to enjoy watching fighters on the come up who could later be future champions or potential superstars like Canelo, Mayweather, Pacquiao and Golovkin.

Official fight line up for the YouTube live stream of Canelo-GGG 2 preliminary undercard:

Super lightweight – Vergil Ortiz Jr vs. Roberto Ortiz

Welterweight – Alexis Rocha vs. Carlos Ortiz Cervantes

Super middleweight – Jaba Khositashvili vs. Lawrence King

Featherweight – Brian Ceballo vs. David Thomas

Canelo Alvarez vs. Gennady Golovkin Preliminary undercards on Saturday, Sept. 15 at 6pm ET/3pm PT on YouTube below.

YouTube livestream from HBO Boxing.

