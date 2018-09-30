Watch Jorge Linares vs Abner Cotto, and Filipino Romero Duno on Facebook Live Stream

Oscar De La Hoya presents another fight card from the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, California with Golden Boy Fight Night: Jorge Linares vs. Abner Cotto and the return of Filipino rising star Romero Duno. The September 29 fight card will be live streamed on Facebook.

Jorge “El Nino De Oro” Linares (44-4, 27 KOs) has reigned in the lightweight division for many years, he will now move up to the 140 pound division and face off against Abner “Pin” Cotto (23-3, 12KOs) the cousin of Puerto Rican ring legend Miguel Cotto.

The last fight of Linares was against pound for pound king Vasyl Lomachenko in May, and he put up his WBA and Ring Magazine lightweight titles on the line. The fight was action packed with Linares knocking down the two-time Olympic Gold medalist, it was a big moment since it was the first time Lomachenko tasted the canvas in his professional career. Eventually the challenger stopped Linares and took his titles in the process.

Tonight will be another chance to Linares to comeback like he always does after facing adversity. Counted out multiple times in his career only to comeback and win titles and defend them. He has a new goal in mind and that is to win another belt in another weight division.







Cotto is an experienced Amateur boxer who had to live up the expectations of carrying a legendary last named that belonged to his great cousin Miguel Cotto a multiple division champion and one of the biggest draws in PR boxing history.

With his cousin in attendance he will take that as extra motivation to pull off a victory against a former world champion and use this opportunity to his own path to a world title.

Also on the card is undefeated Mexican lightweight prospect Oscar Duarte taking on Roger Gutierrez and Filipino lightweight Romero Duno who is becoming a popular attraction with his power punching and action packed style facing Ezequiel Aviles.

Golden Boy Fight Night Official September 29, 2018 Bout List

Super Lightweight – Jorge Linares vs. Abner Cotto (Main Event)

Lightweight – Oscar Duarte vs. Roger Gutierrez

Welterweight – Travell Mazion vs. Alan Zavala

Lightweight – Romero Duno vs. Ezequiel Aviles

Lightweight – Elnur Abduraimov vs. Aaron Jamel Hollis

Venue: Fantasy Springs Casino, Indio, California

How to Watch: Facebook Live Stream Video Feed (Facebook.com/GoldenBoyFN)

Golden Boy Fight Night: Linares vs. Cotto Saturday Night September 29 on Facebook Watch starting at 6:00 PM ET.

