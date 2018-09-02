Watch Ryan Garcia vs Carlos Morales Live Stream on Facebook

California’s own Ryan Garcia also known as The Flash, will headline another fun night of boxing action when he takes on veteran Carlos Morales as part of a Facebook live stream event from the Fantasy Springs Resort and Casino in Indio, California on September 1st.

The last time Garcia fought at Fantasy Springs he delivered a sensational one punch knockout of Fernando Vargas and had the entire boxing world buzzing about the young up and comer.

Ryan Garcia (15-0, 13 KOs) is quickly becoming a popular figure in boxing, at only 20 years old he already has a huge social media following on Instagram, and with his good looks and exciting fighting style he is already getting compared to his legendary promoter Oscar De La Hoya.

Garcia is a fighter that De La Hoya believes in time will become a world champion and a future star in boxing but must be moved along careful to gain the proper experience before stepping up to the Championship level.







In his last fight Garcia took on the very experienced Puerto Rican fighter Jayson Velez at the Stub Hub Center in Carson, CA. This was proven to be Garcia’s toughest test, he couldn’t deliver the stoppage like he promised and showed he still has some things to work on as the crafty Velez took him the distance, and Garcia had to settle for a unanimous decision victory.

The 28 year old Carlos Morales (17-2-3, 6 KOs) originally from Mexico but resides in Highland Park, California will bring the pressure and experience to the younger prospect and this will be a good match up for Garcia to test out some new tools and grow from his last fight.

The Garcia vs. Morales event will be free for fight fans to watch, and Golden Boy Promotions will stream it directly from their official Facebook page. Fans can watch the rebroadcast as it will be up on the videos section of their page.

The Ryan Garcia vs. Carlos Morales Facebook Live Stream Video Feed: facebook.com/GoldenBoyBoxing

Like this: Like Loading...